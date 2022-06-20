Orlando Arcia drives home winning run as Braves edge Giants

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Arcia slapped an RBI single to left field with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 2-1 win over the visiting San Francisco Giants in the opener of a four-game series on Monday.

Arcia hit a slider from Camilo Doval through the gap to score Phil Gosselin and give the Braves their third walk-off win. Gosselin entered the game to pinch-run for Matt Olson, who coaxed a leadoff walk. Marcell Ozuna delivered a two-out single and after Adam Duvall struck out, Arcia responded with the game-winning hit.

The winning pitcher was Kenley Jansen (4-0), who struck out three in the ninth. The Giants had runners at second and third with one out against Jansen, but failed to score. Doval (2-3) took the loss.

Atlanta’s Max Fried pitched seven innings and allowed one run — his seventh time allowing one or fewer runs — on five hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. San Francisco’s Logan Webb worked seven innings and allowed one run on six hits, with seven strikeouts.

The Braves scored a run in the second inning on a solo homer by Travis d’Arnaud, his 10th. It was the fourth homer in the last five games for d’Arnaud, who has eight RBIs and six runs scored during that stretch.

The Giants rallied for one run in the eighth inning. The uprising began when Luis Gonzalez beat out a drag bunt. Thairo Estrada followed with a bloop single to center and Curt Casali walked to load the bases and chase starter Fried from the game.

Atlanta reliever Will Smith retired Tommy La Stella on a shallow fly to left field, but allowed a game-tying RBI single to Austin Slater. Wilmer Flores struck out on a ball in the dirt and Mike Yastrzemski grounded out on a nice defensive play by Olson at first base.

