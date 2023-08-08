Orlando Arcia, Braves rally past Pirates

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Pillar and Orlando Arcia combined to drive in three runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to give the visiting Atlanta Braves an 8-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With Atlanta trailing entering the ninth, Matt Olson walked and went to third on Travis d’Arnaud’s double. Olson was out in a rundown on Marcell Ozuna’s fielder’s choice. Pillar’s single to left scored Nicky Lopez, who pinch-ran for d’Arnaud, and Arcia’s double to left made it 8-6.

Braves star right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. left in the sixth after getting hit by a pitch on the left elbow. The team said X-rays showed no break.

Acuna and Arcia homered, and d’Arnaud added a two-run double for the Braves, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Arcia finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Atlanta starter Yonny Chirinos allowed six runs and seven hits in five innings. Kirby Yates (6-0) pitched a scoreless eighth. Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Ke’Bryan Hayes, Alfonso Rivas, Josh Palacios and Bryan Reynolds homered for the Pirates, who had won two straight.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave up three runs and nine hits in five innings, with four strikeouts. David Bednar (3-2) gave up the three runs in the ninth.

Acuna led off the game with his 26th home run of the year for a 1-0 Braves lead.

In the bottom of the first, Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen walked ahead of Hayes’ sixth homer, to left, for a 3-1 Pittsburgh lead.

Atlanta tied it in the third. Ozzie Albies singled and went to third on Olson’s single, and both scored on d’Arnaud’s double.

Rivas’ second homer, to center, in the bottom of the fourth restored the Pirates’ lead, 4-3.

Palacios and Reynolds hit back-to-back homers leading off the fifth. Palacios’ shot to right-center, his fourth of the year, and Reynolds’ bomb to center, his 15th, pushed it to 6-3.

In the sixth, Arcia hit his 12th homer, to left-center, to close it to 6-4. Michael Harris II followed with a single and Acuna was hit by a pitch, with Forrest Wall pinch running. After Albies struck out, Austin Riley walked to load the bases. Olson walked to force in a run, making it 6-5 and giving him his major-league-leading 100th RBI.

