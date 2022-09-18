Orioles turn triple play vs. Blue Jays

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles turned a triple play in the third inning of Sunday’s series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays.

George Springer was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a walk by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bo Bichette’s RBI single to left-center field plated Springer and advanced Guerrero to second base before the Orioles turned the momentum.

Matt Chapman lined out to shortstop Jorge Mateo, who flipped the ball to second baseman Terrin Vavra to double off Guerrero. Vavra then threw to first baseman Jesus Aguilar to complete the triple play.

–Field Level Media