Orioles sign No. 1 overall draft pick Jackson Holliday

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, is officially a member of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles announced the signing of the shortstop from Stillwater, Okla., on Wednesday but didn’t release contract terms. The Baltimore Sun previously reported the two sides had agreed to an $8.19 million deal, making the contract a record for a high school draft pick.

Holliday is the son of Matt Holliday, a former MLB All-Star. The younger Holliday is the third No. 1 overall pick in franchise history, joining catcher Adley Rutschman (Oregon State, 2019) and pitcher Ben McDonald (LSU, 1989).

The 18-year-old Holliday hit .685 (89-for-130) with 29 doubles, six triples, 74 runs, 17 home runs, 79 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 40 games during his senior season.

The Orioles have 16 of their 22 draft picks under contract, including the top four and 11 of the top 12. Teams have until Monday at 5 p.m. ET to sign their 2022 draft selections.

–Field Level Media