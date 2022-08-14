Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle (wrist) not in lineup vs. Rays

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle wasn’t in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to left wrist soreness.

Mountcastle was plunked in the wrist/hand area in Saturday’s game by Rays right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, a former Baltimore pitcher.

Mountcastle, 25, tested the wrist prior to Sunday’s contest by hitting and playing catch before deciding he was unable to start the game. He was seen getting the wrist iced prior to the game.

“His hand is pretty sore,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters. “Hopefully he feels better as the day goes on today. He’s getting some treatment.”

Mountcastle is batting .253 with 15 homers and 55 RBIs in 99 games for Baltimore. A year ago, Mountcastle slugged 33 homers and drove in 89 runs while batting .255 in 144 games and finishing sixth in American League Rookie of the Year balloting.

–Field Level Media