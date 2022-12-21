Orioles reach one-year deal with RHP Mychal Givens

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Mychal Givens agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Orioles, who said the deal also has a mutual option for 2024.

Givens, 32, posted a 7-3 record with two saves and a 3.38 ERA in 59 appearances (one start) split between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets last season.

He owns a 32-23 record with 31 saves and a 3.40 ERA in 419 career appearances (one start) with the Orioles (2015-20), Colorado Rockies (2020-21), Cincinnati Reds (2021), Cubs and Mets.

–Field Level Media