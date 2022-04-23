Orioles LHP John Means to undergo Tommy John surgery

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means announced Saturday that he will undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured pitching arm.

Means, 28, will miss the rest of the season after making only two starts in 2022. He went 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA.

“Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out,” Means wrote on his Twitter page. “After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery.

“I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever.

“In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year.”

In 70 career games (65 starts), Means is 20-24 with a 3.81 ERA. He earned an All-Star selection in 2019.

Means tossed a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on May 5, 2021.

–Field Level Media