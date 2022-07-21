Baltimore Orioles give No. 1 pick Jackson Holliday record deal for high schooler

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shortstop Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft earlier this month, agreed to an $8.19 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

The number represents a new record for a prospect coming out of high school. Druw Jones, the No. 2 overall pick in this month’s draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, reportedly received an $8.1894 million deal.

Holliday, the Baseball America 2022 High School Player of the Year, is the son of former major league outfielder Matt Holliday.

The 18-year-old from Oklahoma batted .685 with 17 home runs and set a high school record with 89 hits in a single season. He had 30 stolen bases in 30 attempts. He is committed to Oklahoma State.

