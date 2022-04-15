Orioles get walk-off walk to edge Yankees in 11 innings

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ramos Urias ended the game with a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday.

With Austin Hays stationed at second to begin the 11th inning, Anthony Bemboom and Kelvin Gutierrez joined him on the basepaths after each worked a one-out walk from Clarke Schmidt (0-2).

Aroldis Chapman, who walked all three batters he faced in New York’s 3-0 win over Toronto on Thursday, relieved Schmidt and promptly struck out Cedric Mullins. Chapman tossed two quick strikes to Urias before unleashing four straight balls to end the game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone took issue with the final pitch being called a ball and was ejected by Tom Hallion.

Joey Krehbiel (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one hit and striking out a batter in one scoreless inning.

Hays had two hits and scored twice for the Orioles, who received 5 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. The relievers struck out nine batters and allowed just one hit without walking a batter.

Giancarlo Stanton had an RBI single in the third inning among his three hits for the Yankees, who have lost four of their last six games.

Kyle Higashioka doubled down the left-field line off Jordan Lyles to lead off the third inning. He came around to score two batters later on Stanton’s soft single to right-center.

Lyles pitched five strong innings before running into trouble in the sixth, allowing two singles and a walk to load the bases with one out. Dillon Tate relieved Lyles and induced Aaron Hicks to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Baltimore pulled even in the seventh inning after Hays led off with a double, advanced to third base on a passed ball and scored on Jorge Mateo’s single to left field. Mateo, however, was thrown out while attempting to stretch his base hit into a double.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery showed no ill effects after he exited his last start after being hit on the left knee by a comebacker. He scattered three hits and two walks and struck out two batters over five scoreless innings.

–Field Level Media