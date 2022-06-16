Orioles dominate Blue Jays to earn four-game series split

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Wells pitched six effective innings, Austin Hays hit a solo home run and the visiting Baltimore Orioles defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-2 Thursday afternoon.

Ryan Mountcastle, Rougned Odor and Tyler Nevin each had two RBIs for the Orioles, who scored six runs in the third inning and gained a split in the four-game series. Cedric Mullins added three hits.

Wells (4-4) allowed one run, five hits and a walk while striking out three.

Teoscar Hernandez hit a solo home run for Toronto, which had won three of four entering Thursday.

Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-6) allowed seven runs (five earned), seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. It was Gausman’s first career start against his former team.

Mullins led off the game with a single, stole second, took third on Mountcastle’s infield single to shortstop and scored on Adley Rutschman’s fielder’s choice grounder to third.

In the third, Mullins led off with a single and third baseman Santiago Espinal was charged with a two-base error on a grounder by Hays. Mountcastle hit a two-run single, took third on Rutschman’s double and scored on Odor’s sacrifice fly.

Nevin and Ryan McKenna hit back-to-back RBI doubles for Baltimore. David Phelps replaced Gausman and allowed Jorge Mateo’s RBI single.

Hernandez hit his fifth homer of the season with two away in the fourth.

Baltimore scored twice against Jeremy Beasley in the seventh. Rutschman walked and scored on Odor’s triple. Nevin followed with a sacrifice fly.

Hays hit his ninth homer of the season with one out in the eighth against Matt Gage.

Nick Vespi replaced Wells, pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh and allowed Bradley Zimmer’s one-out double in the eighth. Austin Voth replaced him and allowed Alejandro Kirk’s two-out RBI single.

Rico Garcia pitched around a single in the bottom of the ninth.

Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman (wrist) did not play and shortstop Bo Bichette left the game after seven innings after fouling a ball off his leg in the sixth.

Baltimore optioned left-hander Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday and recalled right-hander Mike Baumann.

–Field Level Media