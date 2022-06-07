Orioles claim RHP Austin Voth off waivers from Nationals

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-hander Austin Voth off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Voth, who turns 30 later this month, spent his full five-year MLB career with the Nationals after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2013 draft.

Used as both a starter and a reliever during that time, Voth owns a 9-8 career record and a 5.70 ERA in 92 games (22 starts) for Washington.

He has struggled in 2022, allowing 21 earned runs in 18 2/3 innings for a 10.13 ERA in 19 relief appearances.

The Orioles also designated right-hander Cody Sedlock for assignment and removed infielder Chris Owings from the bereavement list.

Sedlock gave up five runs in three innings when he made his major league debut May 29 in a loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Nationals also activated infielder Ehire Adrianza from the 60-day injured list, with two months having passed from Opening Day. They returned Adrianza from a rehab assignment and optioned infielder Lucius Fox to Triple-A Rochester.

Adrianza suffered a quadriceps injury during a spring training game in late March.

–Field Level Media