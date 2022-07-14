Oregon tight end Spencer Webb dies after hitting head in fall

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died Wednesday afternoon after falling and hitting his head. He was 22.

The accident occurred near Triangle Lake in Lane County, Ore. The Sacramento Bee reported Webb was cliff diving.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said that when paramedics arrived at the scene, they were unable to revive him. He had plummeted about 100 feet down a steep trail, authorities said.

Webb, who played high school football at Christian Brothers in Sacramento, was projected to start this fall as a redshirt junior.

“So full of life in every moment of the day,” first-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning posted to Twitter early Thursday. “Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!”

With the Ducks, Webb appeared in 29 games. He caught 31 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns.

–Field Level Media