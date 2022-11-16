Oregon State routs Bushnell, matches 2021-22 win total

Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field to lead a balanced attack as Oregon State matched last season’s victory total by defeating Bushnell 83-66 on Tuesday in Corvallis, Ore.

Freshman Jordan Pope scored 15 points and added seven assists and six rebounds for the Beavers (3-0), who went 3-28 last season, losing their final 18 games. Oregon State’s Rodrigue Andela had 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds, and Dzmitry Ryuny scored 12 points.

Spencer Hoffman had game-high totals of 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and 11 grabbed rebounds for Bushnell, an NAIA school from Eugene, Ore. Teammate Trevon Richmond scored 12 points.

The Beavers limited Stevie Schlabach, a three-time all-Cascade Collegiate Conference selection, to two points on 1-for-9 shooting.

Per NCAA/NAIA rules, it was a regular-season game for the Beavers but an exhibition for Bushnell.

Oregon State led 41-34 at the half as Pope had 11 points and Ryuny had 10.

Leading 25-21, the Beavers appeared to pull away with an 11-0 run, with Ryuny scoring the final 10 points on two fast-break dunks, a 3-pointer and a three-point play.

However, the Beacons responded with a 9-0 run of their own to stay in the game.

Hoffman had 13 points in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting from the field.

The Beavers extended the lead to 11 early in the second half before Hoffman completed a three-point play and then sank a 3-pointer to pull the Beacons within 45-40. But that was as close as the visitors would get after the intermission.

The Beavers took an 83-56 lead with 4:15 remaining before the Beacons closed with a 10-0 run.

Oregon State shot 52.3 percent from the field (34 of 65) while Bushnell shot 32.8 percent (20 of 61). The Beavers held a 43-33 rebounding edge and a 52-28 advantage on points in the paint in addition to blocking seven shots.

–Field Level Media