Oregon LB Noah Sewell declares for NFL draft

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell said Thursday he is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

PFF College has him listed as the No. 7 linebacker on its draft board.

Sewell led the Ducks in tackles in 2020 and 2021, and this season, was second on the team with 56 in 12 games. He added 1.5 sacks.

Last season, he made 114 tackles and registered four sacks.

“My family came to the U.S. more than 10 years ago to follow a dream,” the native of American Samoa posted to Twitter. “Today, I am following a personal dream I have had since I was a child … After three memorable years at Oregon, I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

He is the youngest of four Sewell brothers — all of whom have played football. Brother Penei also played at Oregon, and the Detroit Lions selected him with the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

A tackle, Penei Sewell won the Outland Trophy and the Morris Trophy and was an All-American in 2019.

Noah Sewell was named second-team All-Pac 12 this season and to the first team in 2021.

No. 15 Oregon (9-3) will face North Carolina (9-4) on Wednesday in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

