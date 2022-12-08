Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson enters NFL draft

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson announced Thursday that he is opting out of the Holiday Bowl and declaring for the NFL draft.

Johnson led the Ducks with six sacks this season and ranks second on the squad with 8.5 tackles for loss.

“Thank you to Oregon and everyone who’s helped me get to where I am today,” Johnson said on Twitter. “I’ll be entering my name into the NFL Draft. Truly Blessed for the opportunities coming.”

Johnson began his college career at Miami in 2017 before transferring to Oregon the following season. He also was a tight end earlier in his career and caught 10 passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns in 2020.

He was a full-time defensive player this season and also played on that side of the ball in 2019. In 2021, he received 152 snaps as a linebacker and 98 as a tight end.

Johnson had nine total sacks and 11 receptions for the Ducks.

Oregon (9-3) will face North Carolina (9-4) in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Diego.

–Field Level Media