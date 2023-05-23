Oregon hoops lands CMU transfer Jesse Zarzuela

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon remained active in this spring’s transfer portal, adding its fourth new player in shooting guard Jesse Zarzuela on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3 Zarzuela officially transferred to the Ducks in what will his sixth different school in a six-year span.

Zarzuela originally redshirted at UTEP in the 2018-19 season before attending Navarro Community College in Texas the following year. After a stop at Missouri State West Plains in 2020-21, Zarzuela produced 14.7 points per game at Coppin State in 2021-22.

Zarzuela increased his production to 16.3 points per game in 17 games (seven starts) at Central Michigan last season, where he knocked down 35.6 percent of his 3-point tries and made 82.8 percent from the free-throw line.

He is the latest transfer addition as the Ducks restock following a 21-15 season that ended with a third-round loss in the NIT. Zarzuela joins guards Kario Oquendo (Georgia) and Devan Cambridge (Arizona State) along with junior college transfer guard Jadrian Tracey (Florida Southwestern State College).

–Field Level Media