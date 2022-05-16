fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 16, 2022

Oregon commit Mookie Cook to play LeBron James in movie

Sportsnaut
December 6, 2021; Chandler, AZ; AZ Compass Prep varsity basketball player, junior, Kylan Boswell, 23, and junior, Mookie Cook, 1, practice at the AZ Compass Prep gymnasium the week of the Hoophall West tournamentAz Compass Basketball
Credit: Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star Oregon commit Marquis “Mookie” Cook, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2023, will star as a young LeBron James in an upcoming movie about James’ time as a high school basketball star.

“Shooting Stars” will be a film adaptation of a book by the same name co-authored by James and Buzz Bissinger that tells the story of James and his friends playing for a high school national championship. It is set for a 2023 release on Peacock.

Cook committed to Oregon on March 31, choosing the Ducks over Gonzaga and Kentucky. He is the fifth-ranked prospect in the class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Like James, Cook plays small forward. He is listed at 6-foot-7, not far off from James’ 6-9.

Another up-and-coming prospect will star alongside Cook. Scoot Henderson, who plays in the G-League Ignite and will be eligible for the 2023 NBA Draft, will play the role of James’ friend Romeo Travis.

–Field Level Media

Share: