Oregon clamps down in final minutes, topples Oregon St.

Will Richardson scored a game-high 22 points Saturday night and host Oregon held Oregon State scoreless over the game’s final 3:45 to claim a 77-68 Pac-12 Conference win in Eugene, Ore.

N’Faly Dante added 17 points and eight rebounds in just 18 foul-plagued minutes for the Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12), while Quincy Guerrier and Kel’el Ware each tallied 13 points.

Oregon made 47.4 percent of its shots, committed only eight turnovers and owned a 39-21 advantage in rebounding.

Reserve Dexter Akanno scored a team-high 20 points for the Beavers (7-7, 1-2), while Glenn Taylor Jr. added 12. Tyler Bilodeau hit for 10 points off the bench, but Oregon State had a three-game winning streak snapped.

The Beavers trailed just 71-68 after Michael Rataj hit a layup just under the four-minute mark, but they missed their last five shots. Richardson scored the game’s final six points, including a dagger 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining that upped the margin to 76-68.

Offensive rebounding was a major factor in the game. The Ducks finished with 17 of them, matching the number of defensive rebounds Oregon State managed. The Ducks enjoyed a 19-4 advantage in second-chance points and had 40 paint points.

Oregon State got off to a fast start, connecting on its first five shots — four from the 3-point arc — and grabbing a 15-10 lead on consecutive 3s by Akanno just before the game’s first TV timeout.

After that, the Beavers’ familiar offensive woes returned and Oregon took command by using its superior height to score at will inside. Often, the Ducks did so by grabbing offensive rebounds and putting them in.

An 18-2 run that lasted about seven minutes gave Oregon a 28-17 advantage on a 3-pointer by Richardson at the 8:31 mark. The Ducks maintained that lead for the half’s remainder, closing it out with a putback from Lok Wur as time expired to make it 44-31.

Oregon tripled Oregon State on the glass 24-8 in the first 20 minutes, turning 13 offensive boards into 17 points.

