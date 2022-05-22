OpTic Texas keeps perfect record in CDL Major 3 qualifying

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

OpTic Texas stayed unbeaten in three matches and took sole possession of second place Sunday as Week 2 concluded in qualifying for the Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major.

OpTic (3-0) handed the Atlanta FaZe (2-1) their first loss in the qualifier with a 3-1 win in the best-of-five match.

The day’s other matches saw the Los Angeles Guerrillas (1-3) and Toronto Ultra (2-1) pick up victories.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches, which end May 29, will determine the seeding for the Major 3 event, which begins June 2.

OpTic began their match with a 250-205 win on Gavutu Hardpoint, but the FaZe scored a 6-4 victory on Bocage Search and Destroy. OpTic bounced back to clinch the match with wins on Berlin Control (3-1) and Berlin Hardpoint (250-178).

OpTic trails only the Minnesota Rokkr (4-0) in the qualifier standings.

The Guerrillas twice fell behind the Paris Legion (0-4) in a matchup of winless teams. The Legion won 250-183 on Bocage Hardpoint, but the Guerrillas tied the match with a 6-4 victory on Desert Siege Search and Destroy.

The Legion again took the lead with a 3-2 win on Gavutu Control, but the Guerrillas picked up a 250-137 win on Tuscan Hardpoint. Then the Guerrillas won the clincher, 6-4, on Bocage Search and Destroy.

In the final match of the day, the Ultra followed the same pattern as the Guerrillas. They trailed twice before beating the New York Subliners (2-2) in five maps.

The Subliners began with a 250-205 win on Gavutu Hardpoint, lost 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy, and regained the lead with a 3-2 victory on Tuscan Control. The Ultra responded with consecutive victories to win the match, 250-225 on Berlin Hardpoint and 6-3 on Desert Siege Search and Destroy.

Week 3 action begins Friday with three matches:

–Paris Legion vs. Toronto Ultra

–Seattle Surge vs. Florida Mutineers

–Minnesota Rokkr vs. Atlanta FaZe

Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. Minnesota Rokkr, 40 points, 4-0, +9

2. OpTic Texas, 30 points, 3-0, +8

3. Seattle Surge, 20 points, 2-1, +4

4. Atlanta FaZe, 20 points, 2-1, +3

5. New York Subliners, 20 points, 2-2, +2

6. Toronto Ultra, 20 points, 2-1, +1

T7. Boston Breach, 10 points, 1-2, -3

T7. Florida Mutineers, 10 points, 1-2, -3

T7. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-2, -3

10. London Royal Ravens, 10 points, 1-2, -4

11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 10 points, 1-3, -7

12. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-4, -7

–Field Level Media