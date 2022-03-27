OpTic Texas clinch top seed at CDL Major 2 qualifying

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

OpTic Texas swept the Atlanta FaZe 3-0 on the final day of qualifying Sunday to earn the top seed at the Call of Duty League Major 2.

OpTic was the only team to finish 5-0 after the Boston Breach, who entered the day 4-0, fell 3-1 to the London Royal Ravens. Rounding out Sunday’s action, the New York Subliners took a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Ultra.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches determined the seeding for the Major 2 event, which will begin Thursday. The Minnesota Rokkr will serve as hosts.

Texas breezed by Atlanta 250-174 on Gavutu Hardpoint before eking out a 6-5 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy and a 3-1 result on Gavutu Control. As the No. 1 seed, OpTic will face the eighth-place Seattle Surge in the opening round of the winners bracket Thursday.

London controlled its match with Boston from the jump, grabbing a 2-0 lead via scores of 250-203 on Gavutu Hardpoint and 6-3 on Bocage Search and Destroy. The Breach fought back with a 3-1 win on Tuscan Control, but the Royal Ravens sealed their victory by taking Berlin Hardpoint, 250-225.

The win was crucial for Major 2 seeding. London and Boston both finished 4-1, but the Royal Ravens earned the No. 2 seed in the winners bracket thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker. London will play the Florida Mutineers and Boston will meet the Los Angeles Guerrillas in the opening round.

New York and Toronto split the first two maps, with the Subliners winning 250-113 on Berlin Hardpoint and the Ultra responding with a 6-3 win on Desert Siege Search and Destroy.

The Subliners eked out a 3-2 result on Tuscan Control to move ahead, and finished the job by winning 250-225 on Gavutu Hardpoint. That ensured a tie for fourth with Atlanta, meaning they’ll play the FaZe to start in the winners bracket.

Minnesota, the Paris Legion, Toronto and the Los Angeles Thieves finished in the bottom four, so they will begin the Major 2 in the elimination portion of the bracket.

Call of Duty League Major 2 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

1. OpTic Texas, 50 points, 5-0, +12

2. London Royal Ravens, 40 points, 4-1, +6

3. Boston Breach, 40 points, 4-1, +7

T4. Atlanta FaZe, 30 points, 3-2, +1

T4. New York Subliners, 30 points, 3-2, +1

6. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 30 points, 3-2, even

7. Florida Mutineers, 20 points, 2-3, -2

8. Seattle Surge, 20 points, 2-3, -3

9. Minnesota Rokkr, 20 points, 2-3, -5

10. Paris Legion, 10 points, 1-4, -6

11. Toronto Ultra, 10 points, 1-4, -3

12. Los Angeles Thieves, 0 points, 0-5, -8

