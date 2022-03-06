OpTic, Ravens advance to winners final at CDL Major 1

Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles OpTic Gaming battles Chicago Huntsmen during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

OpTic Texas and London Royals Ravens earned victories Saturday to advance to the winners final of the Call of Duty League Major 1.

OpTic rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Atlanta FaZe 3-2 while the Royal Ravens edged Toronto Ultra 3-1 to advance.

FaZe and Ultra will play in the elimination Round 4. That winner will advance to the elimination final.

FaZe got off to a 2-0 lead on OpTic with a 250-177 win on Bocage Hardpoint and a 6-3 victory on Berlin Search and Destroy. But OpTic started their rally with a 3-2 win on Tuscan Control. They then took a 250-186 win on Gavutu Hardpoint before clinching with a 6-0 rout on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

The Royal Ravens opened with a 250-235 win on Gavutu Hardpoint but the Ultra responded with a 6-5 win on Berlin Search and Destroy. But the Ravens won 3-2 on Gavutu Control and 250-213 on Berlin Hardpoint to advance.

Earlier Saturday, FaZe beat Los Angeles Thieves 3-2 and Ultra eliminated Boston Breach 3-2. The Breach earlier eliminated Paris Legion 3-1.

The Ravens and OpTic will square off first Sunday, followed by Faze vs. Ultra.

All matches are best-of-five until the best-of-nine grand final. The Major champion will earn 65 Call of Duty League points, while the runner-up will get 50 points.

Call of Duty League Major 1 points pool

1. 65 CDL points

2. 50 CDL points

3. 40 CDL points

4. 30 CDL points

5-6. Boston Breach, Los Angeles Thieves — 20 CDL points

7-8. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion — 10 CDL points

9-12. Florida Mutineers, Seattle Surge, New York Subliners, Los Angeles Guerrillas — no CDL points

–Field Level Media