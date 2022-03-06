OpTic prove unstoppable, beat FaZe at CDL Major 1 Grand Final

Jan 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans fill The Armory during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

OpTic Texas proved too tough for the competition Sunday, winning a pair of matches en route to scoring the $200,000 grand prize at the Call of Duty League Major 1.

After opening the day with a 3-1 victory over the London Royal Ravens in the winners final, OpTic put a bow on the tournament title with a 5-2 triumph in the best-of-nine set against the Atlanta FaZe.

In addition to the prize money, OpTic earned 65 Call of Duty League points. Atlanta was awarded 50 points as well as $120,000 as runner-up.

One day after pulling off a thrilling 3-2 win over FaZe in the second round after trailing two maps to none, OpTic again fell behind in Sunday’s opener by losing 250-178 on Berlin Hardpoint against London. Down 1-0, OpTic reeled off the next three maps decisively — taking Berlin Search and Destroy (6-0), Gavutu Control (3-0) and Tuscan Hardpoint (250-171) in succession.

The Royal Ravens fell to the losers bracket, where they met the FaZe, who were coming off a 3-0 rout over the Toronto Ultra. Atlanta conquered Bocage Hardpoint 250-144, Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-1 and Tuscan Control 3-1 in the sweep.

Atlanta then rolled through London 3-1 by winning on Tuscan Hardpoint (250-177), losing Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-5, then beating London 3-2 on Tuscan Control and 250-172 on Gavutu Hardpoint.

That set up the Grand Final, but this time Atlanta never led. OpTic opened with a 250-130 blowout on Gavutu Hardpoint before FaZe responded with a 6-5 victory on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. OpTic built a 3-1 lead with wins on Gavutu Control (3-2) and Tuscan Hardpoint (250-212), but Atlanta replied with a 6-3 decision on Tuscan Search and Destroy.

But OpTic clinched the trophy by virtue of a 3-2 score on Tuscan Control and 6-4 final on Berlin Search and Destroy.

Call of Duty League Major 1 points pool

1. Optic Texas — $200,000, 65 CDL points

2. Atlanta FaZe — $120,000, 50 CDL points

3. London Royal Ravens — $80,000, 40 CDL points

4. Toronto Ultra — $40,000, 30 CDL points

5-6. Boston Breach, Los Angeles Thieves — $20,000, 20 CDL points

7-8. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion — $10,000, 10 CDL points

9-12. Florida Mutineers, Seattle Surge, New York Subliners, Los Angeles Guerrillas — no CDL points

