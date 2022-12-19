‘Operated really well’: Arthur Smith assesses Ridder’s first Falcons start

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons had a new face behind center in Sunday’s 21-18 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

But for the third time in their last six games, the result was the same: a three-point loss.

In his first career NFL start, Desmond Ridder completed 13 of 26 passes for 97 yards. But he proved why he was one of the top dual threats in college football a season ago by running for 38 yards on six carries, good for a 6.3-yard average.

Head coach Arthur Smith said in Monday’s press conference that despite playing on the road in one of the league’s loudest venues, Ridder did a good job communicating and getting Atlanta (5-9) lined up on offense.

“(Communication) is a huge part of the job to operate at quarterback,” Smith said. “There are obviously some things we all have to clean up in the passing game, but he operated really well. At times when it got loud, he was able to get us set. Even use some of the hurry-up counts, and it didn’t rattle him.

“There are some things we’ll continue to work on, and we can help on things he can improve on. Other than that, I though he did a nice job.”

Ridder looked rusty, and at times wide-eyed, early on against a talented Saints group that currently ranks 11th in the league in total defense (327.6 yards per game) and 10th in sacks (38). The Falcons were limited to just three points in the first half, but they outscored New Orleans 15-7 in the second half despite Ridder averaging only 3.7 yards per pass.

“It was the first time he’s been in the pocket in a couple of months,” Smith said. “That was a good, veteran defense and they play aggressive. I thought early on he was a little amped up. You could see by the way he was quickly moving. But I thought once he settled down, he did a nice job, especially on some critical downs.”

Atlanta hits the road Sunday to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) in a must-win situation with the team’s slim playoff chances hanging in the balance. The Falcons are currently one game back of Tampa Bay (6-8) and in a three-way tie with Carolina and New Orleans for second place in the NFC South.

Going up against a rugged Ravens defense will present another challenge for Ridder — and Atlanta’s powerful rushing attack — in Week 16. Baltimore is third in the league in run defense (85.6 yards per game) and fifth in scoring defense (18.8 points per game). The Ravens are also fifth in the league in sacks (42).

Smith is hoping to see continued progression from Ridder in the second start of his career.

“There are things that we’ll continue to work on that he saw for the first time,” Smith said. “But a big part of it as a young player is to not repeat the same mistakes.”

–In addition to scoring his second touchdown of the season, rookie tailback Tyler Allgeier had career highs in rushing attempts (17) and yards (139) for 8.2 yards per carry. He now has 743 yards rushing on the season, which leads the team.

–The Falcons rank next-to-last in the league in passing offense, averaging 150.9 yards per game. Only the Chicago Bears (137.1 yards per game) are worse.

“We have to make more progress in the passing game,” Smith said. “We need more production. We need more points.”

