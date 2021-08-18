Opening Night NBA lines: Milwaukee Bucks slight favorites over Brooklyn Nets

Jun 19, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during game seven in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA began to reveal its 2021-22 schedule earlier this week, and sportsbooks are following close behind.

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks are slightly favored to defeat the Brooklyn Nets on opening night in October, the night the Bucks will raise their title banner at the Fiserv Forum.

As of Wednesday evening, the Bucks are considered 1-point favorites at BetMGM and have a 1.5-point spread over the Nets on FanDuel’s Sportsbook. The moneyline leans toward the Bucks at FanDuel (-120), while both teams are -110 at BetMGM.

A bit of a rivalry might be brewing after Milwaukee defeated Brooklyn in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs this summer.

In the other half of the NBA’s opening-night doubleheader, the host Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites at BetMGM and 5.5-point favorites at FanDuel to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

For the moneyline, the Lakers are -190 favorites at BetMGM and -230 at FanDuel.

The game should be Russell Westbrook’s Lakers debut as he teams up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form the NBA’s latest power trio. It could also mark the return of Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson after injuries have kept him on the sidelines the past two seasons.

The NBA will release the its full schedule on Friday.

–Field Level Media