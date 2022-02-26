One game postponed as Week 4 of LCS Spring Split begins

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Fans react during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event between the Vancouver Titans and San Francisco Shock at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

FlyQuest entered Week 4 of the 2022 LCS Spring Split tied for first place, and ended Friday alone in the top spot when its match was postponed and Team Liquid was beaten.

In what was called the first postponement of a regular-season game in LCS history, the matchup between FlyQuest (5-1) and Evil Geniuses (2-4) was not played because of what LCS called “a technical issue that (league officials) believe will impact the integrity of the upcoming game.”

There was no indication when the game would take place, although reporting from dotesports.com indicated it is likely to take place before the end of the weekend.

Team Liquid (5-2) fell into a virtual tie for second place when they were defeated in 29 minutes by Golden Guardians. Team Liquid was playing on red.

100 Thieves and Cloud9 each improved to 5-2 with victories. 100 Thieves, playing on red, won a 35-minute match over TSM (1-6), while Cloud9, the blue team, needed only 27 minutes to defeat Dignitas (3-4).

In the day’s other match, Immortals (3-4), playing on red, knocked off Counter Logic Gaming (1-6) in 31 minutes. That match was interrupted multiple times as officials checked issues regarding latency in the LCS Studio, according to the report from dotesports.com.

Officials decided those issues were not going to affect the outcome of the match.

The LCS is scheduled to resume Saturday with five matches:

Dignitas vs. Team Liquid

TSM vs. Counter Logic Gaming

100 Thieves vs. Cloud9

FlyQuest vs. Immortals

Evil Geniuses vs. Golden Guardians

LCS Standings:

1. FlyQuest, 5-1

2. 100 Thieves, 5-2

3. Team Liquid, 5-2

4. Cloud9, 5-2

5. Golden Guardians, 4-3

6. Dignitas, 3-4

7. Immortals, 3-4

8. Evil Geniuses, 2-4

T9. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-6

T9. TSM, 1-6

–Field Level Media