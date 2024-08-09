Olympics medal count today: See where the United States stands on Friday at 2024 Paris Olympics

Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Three gold medals in track and field at Saint-Denis, France, on Thursday raised the United States’ total haul to 30 golds at the Paris Olympics.

Grant Holloway led from opening gun until he crossed the finish line in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 12.99 seconds, bettering the silver he won three years ago in Tokyo. Teammate Daniel Roberts earned a silver medal.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone successfully defended her 400 meter title from Tokyo by blowing away the field in a world-record time of 50.37 seconds. That was 1 1/2 seconds ahead of teammate Anna Cockrell, who got the silver.

BREAKING: Plane carrying Carolina Panthers players skids off taxiway

Tara Davis-Woodhall took the gold and U.S. teammate Jasmine Moore captured the bronze in the women’s long jump. Davis-Woodhall topped the podium with her effort of 7.10 meters. Germany’s Malaika Mihambo earned the silver medal at 6.98 meters, just ahead of Moore at 6.96 meters.

Men’s 100-meter champion Noah Lyles wasn’t able to pull off the 100-200 double on Thursday, settling for bronze in the 200 meters and then disclosing after the race he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The United States’ Kenny Bednarek won silver behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

The U.S. men’s basketball team outscored Serbia 32-15 in the fourth quarter to earn a 95-91 victory and advance to Saturday’s championship game against France. Stephen Curry scored a game-high 36 points and LeBron James finished with a 16-point, 12-rebound, 10-assist triple-double.

Also Read: Fantasy Football Busts 2024

2024 Paris Olympics medal count

United States 103

China 73

France 54

Great Britain 51

Australia 45

Gold medals

United States 30

China 29

Australia 18

France 14

Great Britain 13

Japan 13

South Korea 13

Related: Fantasy Football Sleepers 2024

United States gold medal winners on Thursday:

–Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone put it into overdrive to win the women’s 400 meters for the second straight Olympics, zipping to the finish line in a 50.37 seconds. The surpassed her own world record of 50.65 seconds.

–Grant Holloway gave the USA its 20th Olympic gold in the 110 hurdles but its first since 2012 (Aries Merritt) by leading wire to wire and hitting the tape in 12.99 seconds.–Tara Davis-Woodhall donned a cowboy hat to celebrate her long jump win, which she secured with a leap of 7.10 meters.