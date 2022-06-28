Olson, d’Arnaud power Braves past Phillies

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Olson hit two home runs, Travis d’Arnaud homered, singled and drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Tuesday.

Braves starter Charlie Morton tossed 5 2/3 solid innings and gave up seven hits and two runs to go along with five strikeouts and four walks.

Collin McHugh (1-1) earned the win in relief and A.J. Minter threw a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first save in three chances.

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run and walked twice for the Phillies, who lost for just the seventh time in June.

Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott contributed two hits apiece for the Phillies.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed five hits and three runs. Wheeler struck out eight and walked one.

Andrew Bellatti (1-3) took the loss.

The Braves went ahead 2-0 when d’Arnaud and Olson hit back-to-back solo homers in the first inning.

The Phillies made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first when J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single to center.

In the third, d’Arnaud added an RBI single to center for a 3-1 advantage.

Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins each walked to open the third for the Phillies. Nick Castellanos then lined out to right and Hoskins was tagged out, resulting in a double play. Realmuto flied out to right, ending the threat.

Philadelphia cut the deficit to 3-2 in the sixth when Didi Gregorius tripled and scored on an RBI groundout by Odubel Herrera.

Schwarber ripped a solo homer off Dylan Lee to begin the seventh and the game was tied at 3.

Olson’s second home run, a solo shot off Bellatti in the eighth, gave the Braves a 4-3 lead. It was Olson’s 13th career multi-homer game.

Adam Duvall added an RBI double in the ninth to go ahead 5-3.

The Phillies went down in order in the ninth and Schwarber grounded out to end the game.

