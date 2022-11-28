Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer entering transfer portal

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss backup quarterback Luke Altmyer announced Monday that he will depart the program and enter the transfer portal.

Altmyer competed for the starting job prior to the season and in the early part of the campaign before being beaten out by Jaxson Dart, a transfer from Southern California.

“Thank you, Ole Miss,” Altmyer said on Twitter. “These past two years have been nothing short of life-changing. It has always been a dream of mine to play for this great state and the place that I call home. The experiences and lessons I’ve learned and shared are priceless.

“To my teammates, coaches and the community of Oxford, I love you all. It’s time for the next chapter as I intend to enter the transfer portal.”

Altmyer, who is from Starkville, Miss., played in three games this season and completed 8 of 17 passes for 125 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

He started against Central Arkansas in the Rebels’ second game and was 6-for-13 passing for 90 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a score.

Dart started the rest of Ole Miss’ games. He also started the season opener.

Overall, Altmyer passed for 317 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games over two seasons.

–Field Level Media