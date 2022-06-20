Ole Miss cruises past Arkansas in CWS

Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Harris homered and drove in four runs as Ole Miss rolled to a 13-5 victory over Arkansas on Monday in the College World Series at Omaha, Neb.

Tim Elko homered and drove in three runs and Justin Bench drove in two as the Rebels (39-22) knocked off their Southeastern Conference rivals. Ole Miss will play Wednesday against either Arkansas or Auburn.

Peyton Stovall hit a two-run blast for the Razorbacks (44-20), who will play Auburn on Tuesday in an elimination game.

Elko’s two-run homer gave Ole Miss a 4-1 lead in the second. Harris delivered a two-run double in the third to make it 6-3 and added a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 8-3.

Bench’s two-run single made it 12-3 in the eighth. Stovall’s homer came in the ninth.

–Field Level Media