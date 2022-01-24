Ole Miss comes up big in second half to take down Florida

Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Kermit Davis (left) talks with Mississippi Rebels guard Daeshun Ruffin (2) as he checks out of the game during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Daeshun Ruffin sparked Ole Miss’ offense with a career-high 21 points as the Rebels broke their four-game Southeastern Conference losing streak in a 70-54 win over Florida Monday night in Oxford, Miss.

In a game rescheduled from Dec. 29 due to Florida’s COVID-19 issues, the Rebels (10-9, 2-5 SEC) snapped a 22-22 halftime tie by rushing out on an 8-0 run, never trailing in the half and winning for just the second time in their last eight games.

The win improved their record to 31-23 over Florida (12-7, 3-4) at home.

The school’s first McDonald’s All-American recruit, Ruffin keyed the Rebels’ second-half output — 48 points — with 15 points. He also tallied six assists and four steals for the game.

Matthew Murrell notched 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting with three treys, and Nysier Brooks produced 11 points and seven rebounds. Luis Rodriguez had 10 points and seven rebounds.

A four-point home underdog, Ole Miss shook off a cold first half by finishing 25 of 48 from the field (52.1 percent) and held a 23-13 advantage in points off turnovers.

Big man Jason Jitoboh posted 12 points (6-for-6 shooting) and five rebounds for Florida, which had its three-game winning streak snapped — all in SEC play.

Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby each had 11 points and four rebounds.

The Gators made 19 of 50 shots (38 percent), including a woeful 4-for-29 (13.8 percent) from distance.

Colin Castleton — Florida’s top scorer, rebounder and shot blocker — was out for the third consecutive game with a shoulder injury.

The Gators made 5 of 10 shots in the first half’s opening nine minutes, leading to a 15-10 advantage, with Phlandrous Fleming Jr. pacing the team with five points.

With Ole Miss missing 11 of its first 16 shots from the floor, the visitors were able to craft a 19-12 lead at 8:18 on free throws by Kowacie Reeves.

But a 10-3 run by the Rebels left the game tied at 22 at the break.

Both teams shot 32 percent from the field in the half and were cold from long range: Florida made just 2 of 15 while Ole Miss was 2 of 9.

