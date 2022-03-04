Old friends become foes as Dynamo face Sporting KC

Feb 27, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC head coach Paulo Nagamura reacts during the first half against the Real Salt Lake at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If familiarity does indeed breed contempt, the Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City should hate each other.

The two sides will meet Saturday in the home opener for Sporting KC at Children’s Mercy Park. Sporting (0-1-0, 0 points) lost 3-1 at Atlanta last Sunday, while Houston (0-0-1, 1 point) drew 0-0 against Real Salt Lake the same day.

While Sporting KC is led by the longest-tenured coach in MLS in Peter Vermes, Houston is coached by Paulo Nagamura, who is in his first year with the club and first as a head coach. Nagamura spent the last 10 seasons playing and then coaching in the SKC system. He spent the last five seasons of his 12-year playing career playing for Vermes, and then coached as an assistant and head coach of the club’s MLS Next Pro club.

“It was always very evident to me that Paulo was a very conscientious guy,” Vermes said at media day on Wednesday. “He picked up the nuances of the game. I could always go and talk with him and give him an assignment for the upcoming game, and he could take it in and execute it in the game.

“It was very evident that he would be a good coach. I’m excited that he got the opportunity. I just don’t wish him success on Saturday.”

Nagamura said he was very appreciative of Vermes and Sporting for preparing him for the new role in his introductory press conference in Houston in January.

“Thank you to the Sporting Kansas City organization for mentoring me the past few years,” Nagamura said. “I’m really excited about rescuing the identity of this club. When I was a player, the Houston Dynamo was really difficult to play against. They were always on the front foot.”

Nagamura will try not only to win the first game of his MLS coaching career Saturday, he’ll look for Houston’s first road victory since Aug. 25, 2020, also in Kansas City.

Houston, which struggled to score last season, will look to newcomer Sebastian Ferreira for scoring punch. Ferreira had a strong scoring record in Paraguay and Mexico previously, the latter of which typically translates into quality performances in MLS.

Sporting will try to get rid of the sour taste of their trip to Atlanta. SKC had plenty of scoring chances but was mostly off-target. Only two of its 14 shots on goal were aimed correctly, including a redirection by Daniel Salloi for its only goal of the game.

The two sides are about as even as they can be all-time, with Houston holding a 13-12-13 edge.

