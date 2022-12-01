OL Reign re-sign midfielder Marley Canales for 2023 season

Credit: EM Dash-USA TODAY Sports

OL Reign re-signed midfielder Marley Canales for the 2023 season, the NWSL club announced Thursday.

Canales, 25, made her pro debut in 2022 and appeared in four matches (one start) for the Reign as a rookie.

“Marley adapted really well to the speed of this league in her first year,” said head coach Laura Harvey. “She stepped up when the team needed her and was always ready to embrace new challenges. We’re excited to have her with us.”

Canales helped the club capture The Women’s Cup after starting in the semifinal and appearing in the final.

The Reign originally selected the San Diego Native out of UCLA with the 47th overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

–Field Level Media