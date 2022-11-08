fbpx
Published November 8, 2022

OL Reign re-sign defenseman Sam Hiatt through 2024 season

Oct 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; OL Reign defender Sam Hiatt (17) controls the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Current during the semifinals of the 2022 NWSL Playoffs at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Defender Sam Hiatt re-signed with the OL Reign and now is under contract through the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League season.

The Seattle-area team did not reveal the financial details.

“I am so proud to continue representing and playing for my home state team,” said the 24-year-old Hiatt, who was born in Kirkland, Wash. “We have bigger goals in mind, so I can’t wait to return next season and contribute to our success. It’s always an honor and a privilege to play for the Reign.”

The team lost 2-0 to the Kansas City Current in a playoffs semifinal on Oct. 23.

Hiatt started all 19 games in the 2022 season — her third with the team — and led the Reign in clearances with 81, good for 10th in the league.

“Sam has a really bright future as a professional, and we’re really excited to be re-signing her,” head coach Laura Harvey said. “She stepped into a starting role this season and was an integral part of the success of our backline. We’re looking forward to watching her develop even further with the team.”

–Field Level Media

