OL Reign forward Tobin Heath (knee) out for season

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The OL Reign placed forward Tobin Heath on the season-ending injury list Friday following left knee surgery.

Heath, 34, recorded one goal in five matches after signing with the Reign in June.

“Although this wasn’t an easy decision, we know this was the right decision,” head coach Laura Harvey said. “We always want to be mindful of our athletes and their health, so we wanted to be sure that Tobin will have the proper time needed to fully prepare for a successful return on the pitch. Despite missing time this season, Tobin has helped our younger players tremendously with her veteran mindset and experience.”

Heath previously played for the NWSL’s Portland’s Thorns from 2013-19.

Before joining the Reign, Heath played for England’s Arsenal (2021-22) and Manchester United (2020-21).

Internationally, Heath has earned 181 caps and scored 36 goals with the U.S. Women’s National Team. She helped to win FIFA Women’s World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

–Field Level Media