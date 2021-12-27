Oklahoma State (COVID) postpones Big 12 opener at Texas Tech

Dec 13, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Tyreek Smith (23) fouled by Cleveland State Vikings guard Broc Finstuen (23) during the first half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State’s upcoming game at No. 25 Texas Tech was postponed from Jan. 1 to Jan. 13 while the Cowboys work their way through COVID-19 protocols.

The game was supposed to be the league opener for both programs.

Texas Tech said in a release that its home game Tuesday against Alabama State still will be played. The Red Raiders now will begin their Big 12 schedule Jan. 5 at No. 8 Iowa State, while the Cowboys’ new Big 12 opener is now Jan. 4 at home against No. 6 Kansas.

Moving the postponed game to Jan. 13 gives Oklahoma State three road games in five days: at West Virginia Jan. 11, Texas Tech Jan. 13 and Baylor (currently No. 1 in the country) Jan. 15. Texas Tech will also play on those three days, with trips to Baylor on Jan. 11 and Kansas State on Jan. 15.

The Cowboys haven’t played since Dec. 18, a 72-61 neutral-court loss to then-No. 14 Houston, and had No. 7 Southern Cal cancel a Dec. 21 game in Oklahoma City because COVID spread among the Trojans.

Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team is also in COVID protocols and has canceled two nonconference games as a result.

–Field Level Media