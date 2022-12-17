Oklahoma posts wire-to-wire win over Central Arkansas

Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Groves scored a career-high 26 points to lead Oklahoma to an 87-66 victory over visiting Central Arkansas on Saturday in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners (8-3) hadn’t scored more than 78 points in their first 10 games.

Groves was 10 of 13 from the floor and 4 of 6 on 3-pointers as Oklahoma shot 63.6 percent from the floor (35 of 55).

The Sooners have shot better than 50 percent seven times this season. Over the last three games, Oklahoma is shooting 59.7 percent from the field, shooting at least 57 percent each time.

The Sooners turned the ball over just three fewer times than the Bears, but Oklahoma took advantage of the turnovers much more often, scoring 21 points off Central Arkansas’ 13 turnovers.

Oklahoma also outscored the Bears (5-6) in the paint 48-22.

Grant Sherfield added 17 points for the Sooners, while Tanner Groves had 14. Milos Uzan had nine assists.

Oklahoma led wire-to-wire, jumping out to a 16-4 lead just more than seven minutes in thanks to a burst from Jacob Groves. He hit a layup and back-to-back 3-pointers in a one-minute span early to give the Sooners a bit of breathing room.

Oklahoma led by as many as 28 in the first half, with Jacob Groves pouring it on once more, scoring nine consecutive points during a 13-0 run that put them up 49-21 late in the first half. A 9-0 Bears run cut into the big lead just before the break.

C.J. Noland broke that run with a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Sooners a 52-30 lead at the half, the most Oklahoma has scored in a half this season.

Jacob Groves scored 19 points in the first half.

Central Arkansas cut the deficit to 13 in the second half but could not get any closer.

Camren Hunter led the Bears with 18 points.

–Field Level Media