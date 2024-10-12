Are the Oklahoma City Thunder the new Boston Celtics? Gordon Hayward explains why OKC ‘has a bright future’

Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics veteran Gordon Hayward believes OKC has just as much upside as the very talented Celtics team’s he once played for.

After a pair of losing seasons, the Thunder have evolved into a growing power in the NBA’s Western Conference. The team took some nice steps forward two seasons ago as they finished 40-42. However, in 2023-24 they took major leaps ahead as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became a bonafide superstar and Chet Holmgren grew into a legitimate rising star in the game.

It is why the organization was showered with praise for their potential in a new poll of NBA general managers. Especially after they added underrated impact players Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso in the summer. Another person who sees big things in the teams future is 14-year NBA veteran Gordon Hayward.

The one-time All-Star surprisingly retired this summer and has transitioned to ventures away from the court like his production company Whiskey Creek and his new FORM basketball shooting aid. During a chat with Sportsnaut this week, he was asked about his final season in the league with the Thunder. A team he believes has a similar feel to the young and talented Celtics squads he played with a few years ago.

“The Thunder, they have a bright future as well. It reminded me of my time in Boston with all the young guys that were there. Just the talent,” Hayward said. “I think they’re going to have to figure out how to compete with each other and not against each other. But they’ve got a great organization and coach so they should be one of the favorites [in the West] this year.”

Gordon Hayward explains what separates Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from other players

Hayward played with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the early stages of their careers, as well as with future hall-of-famer Kyrie Irving on those Celtics teams. The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have a crop of very talented and young players as well. Led by 2023-24 MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. A player Hayward says has a similar drive to be elite as other greats he competed with.

“There’s no secret sauce to any of it, especially, for a guy like [SGA] who’s not a crazy athlete,” said Hayward. “And that’s what’s even more impressive. Guys like him, guys like Kyrie, their stature isn’t as intimidating as a Giannis [Antetokounmpo] or a Lebron [James]. He’s all skill and he’s just a worker. He loves the game.

“And all the greats I’ve been around, that’s how they are. They love being in the gym. They love being better at basketball and using the little tricks… He’s slippery and he’s able to find the cracks in the defense and he makes it look so easy.”

