Thunder guard Jalen Williams has surgery for orbital fracture

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is recovering from surgery to repair a right orbital bone fracture, the team announced Friday.

The 21-year-old rookie sustained the injury while making his NBA debut in Wednesday’s 115-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

With 4:29 left in the second quarter, Williams was inadvertently struck by Jaden McDaniels’ elbow as the Minnesota forward was driving to the basket.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Annie Moreau at OU Health in Oklahoma City. Williams will be re-evaluated in approximately seven to 10 days.

Selected with the 12th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara, Williams tallied five points and one assist in six minutes before the injury.

