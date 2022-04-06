Oilers use OT win vs. Sharks to move up

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway 31 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

McDavid extended his point streak to 14 games (12 goals, 15 assists) with his 41st goal of the season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored short-handed, and Mike Smith made 31 saves and assisted on the winning goal for the Oilers (41-25-5, 87 points), who have won five in a row to move one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for second place in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers conclude their three-game trip against the Kings on Thursday.

Tomas Hertl scored, and James Reimer made 22 saves for the Sharks (29-31-9, 67 points), who have lost five of six.

Nugent-Hopkins tied the score 1-1 at 11:56 of the third period.

The Oilers put together a short-handed rush and Nugent-Hopkins scored off a feed from Zach Hyman while teammate Brett Kulak was in the penalty box for holding Logan Couture.

The Sharks went on their first power play when Devin Shore was called for high-sticking Ryan Merkley at 14:32 of the first period.

Hertl then scored his 27th goal of the season on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle. It came off a pass from Brent Burns at 15:32.

The Oilers played without the NHL’s third-leading point scorer, Leon Draisaitl, who sustained a lower-body injury in a 6-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Draisaitl appeared to get injured late in the first period, against the Ducks, but he returned to score his 50th goal of the season and notch his 100th point. Draisaitl had appeared in 354 consecutive games since last sitting out on Oct. 21, 2017.

San Jose lost forwards John Leonard and Jonah Gadjovich after both were injured blocking shots. Leonard left after blocking a shot with his leg early in the second period, and Gadjovich departed midway through the third period.

–Field Level Media