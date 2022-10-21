Oilers’ offensive burst ends Hurricanes’ unbeaten start

Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid both had a goal and three assists as the host Edmonton Oilers cranked out a steady flow of offensive production to hand the Carolina Hurricanes their first loss of the season, 6-4 on Thursday night.

Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl scored the other Edmonton goals. McDavid’s goal was an empty-net tally with 10 seconds to play. Hyman and Draisaitl each contributed an assist, and Jack Campbell made 36 saves for the win.

The outcome overshadowed a hat trick for Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov. Martin Necas scored Carolina’s fourth goal to go with an earlier assist. Sebastian Aho logged three assists for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two.

The Hurricanes fell in their fourth game of the campaign. Last season, they won their first nine games.

Carolina gave up a total of three goals across its first three games, but the Oilers matched that by just past the midway mark of the second period. Goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 27 Edmonton shots.

The Oilers, who never trailed, scored on three of their 11 third-period shots.

Svechnikov’s goals came in timely fashion as he doubled his season. He scored 1:38 into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Then after Kane’s first goal of the season later in the period put Edmonton ahead 3-1, he answered 2:14 later.

In the third period, Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 4-2 edge just 84 seconds in, but Svechnikov pulled Carolina back within a goal with his tally — again coming 2:14 after an Edmonton goal.

The Hurricanes’ final two goals came on power plays. The Oilers converted on special teams throughout the game, with Hyman opening the scoring on a power play for his first goal of the season and McLeod notching the team’s second goal in a short-handed situation during the second period.

The Oilers have allowed at least three goals in every game this season, though they have won two of the four contests.

