Oilers’ Jesse Puljujarvi avoids arbitration, signs 1-year deal

Restricted free agent forward Jesse Puljujarvi agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract to remain with the Edmonton Oilers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Puljujarvi, 24, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Friday.

He recorded career-high totals in assists (22), points (36), plus/minus rating (plus-22) and power-play goals (four) in 65 games last season with the Oilers. His 14 total goals were one shy of his personal-best total, set in 2020-21.

Puljujarvi has 98 points (46 goals, 52 assists) in 259 career games since being selected by Edmonton with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

