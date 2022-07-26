fbpx
Published July 26, 2022

Oilers’ Jesse Puljujarvi avoids arbitration, signs 1-year deal

May 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi (13) shoot the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Restricted free agent forward Jesse Puljujarvi agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract to remain with the Edmonton Oilers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Puljujarvi, 24, was scheduled for an arbitration hearing on Friday.

He recorded career-high totals in assists (22), points (36), plus/minus rating (plus-22) and power-play goals (four) in 65 games last season with the Oilers. His 14 total goals were one shy of his personal-best total, set in 2020-21.

Puljujarvi has 98 points (46 goals, 52 assists) in 259 career games since being selected by Edmonton with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media

