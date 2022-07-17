Edmonton Oilers ink forward Mattias Janmark to one-year contract

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Mattias Janmark signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

Janmark, 29, recorded 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) and 21 penalty minutes in 67 games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He played that campaign on a one-year, $2 million deal.

Janmark has totaled 158 points (66 goals, 92 assists) in 420 career games with the Dallas Stars, Chicago Blackhawks and Golden Knights.

Janmark was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft. In March 2015, he was traded to the Stars along with defenseman Mattias Backman and a second-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft in exchange for forward Erik Cole and a third-round pick in same draft.

–Field Level Media