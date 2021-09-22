Oilers goalie Alex Stalock to miss season with COVID-related heart condition

May 15, 2021; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Alex Stalock (32) makes a save during warmup against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton goalie Alex Stalock is expected to miss the 2021-22 season with a COVID-related heart condition, Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Wednesday.

Stalock, 34, told The Athletic earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19 in November 2020.

Stalock did not appear in an NHL game last season. He is 61-49-18 with nine shutouts, a 2.61 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 151 career games (123 starts) with the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild.

He was 20-11-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .910 save percentage with the Wild in 2019-20 and was expected to serve as Edmonton’s No. 3 goaltender this season, behind Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen.

Holland also announced at his preseason press conference that veteran defenseman Duncan Keith has received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but will miss the start of training camp while in quarantine. He is expected to rejoin the team on Oct. 1.

Keith, 38, was traded to the Oilers in July after playing 16 seasons and winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks.

