Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto signed a two-year, $6.2 million contract extension.

The deal announced Wednesday night covers the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Yamamoto, 23, set career highs across the board with 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 81 games last season.

He has 93 points (40 goals, 53 assists) in 186 games since the Oilers drafted him in the first round in 2017.

–Field Level Media