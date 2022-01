Nov 23, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

Head coach Dave Tippett said Yamamoto left practice after a rapid test came back positive.

Yamamoto, 23, has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 34 games this season.

Edmonton’s 2017 first-round draft pick has 64 points (27 goals, 37 assists) in 139 career contests.

The Oilers aren’t scheduled to play again until Monday against the visiting Ottawa Senators.

–Field Level Media