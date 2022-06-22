Ohio State secures “THE” trademark

Credit: Doral Chenoweth/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s “THE” Ohio State University, or at least it is when it comes to merchandise and clothing sales, as the school has secured a trademark to utilize the word “THE” in marketing after a three-year fight.

“Ohio State is pleased to have received a trademark for THE on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels,” OSU senior director of media and public relations Ben Johnson said in a statement.

Ohio State filed for “THE” trademark in August of 2019 … a few months after fashion retailer Marc Jacobs had.

The two parties eventually reached an agreement that allowed both parties to use the branding, but OSU had to continue to make its case with the patent office, which originally rejected the argument on the basis that the word was merely ornamental.

Ohio State finally won THE argument.

“THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years, and Buckeye fans who purchase official Ohio State gear support student scholarships, libraries and other university initiatives,” Johnson said.

–Field Level Media