Ohio State QB Kyle McCord enters transfer portal

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State starting quarterback Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal on Monday.

McCord thanked Buckeyes teammates, coaches and fans for his past three years in Columbus but said it was time “to explore other opportunities.”

Replacing 2023 No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick C.J. Stroud, McCord completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games this season.

He guided the No. 7 Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) to a berth in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 against No. 9 Missouri.

McCord’s only loss came at rival Michigan on Nov. 25 as he threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 30-24 defeat.

Buckeyes running back Evan Pryor also entered the transfer portal, which opened on Monday for most players in college football.

–Field Level Media