Ohio State, Notre Dame among big national title liabilities

Notre Dame and Ohio State are among the biggest liabilities for sportsbooks in national champion futures betting.

The Week 1 opponents are moving up the board at multiple sportsbooks and Notre Dame is the top liability at BetRivers, who moved the Fighting Irish from +5000 to +4500.

Alabama is the favorite to win the national title. The Crimson Tide, runner-up to Georgia last season, moved to +190 at BetMGM (+200 opening) and is ahead of Ohio State (+320, up from +600).

The Buckeyes are 17.5-point favorites over Notre Dame in their kickoff matchup this week. The Fighting Irish moneyline to win outright at FanDuel is +570.

Alabama and Ohio State have the highest ticket percentage among national title futures at BetMGM, 20.4 percent, and they are neck and neck for highest total handle. Alabama (32.6 percent) is narrowly ahead of Ohio State (31.2).

Michigan has a 5.5 handle percentage at BetMGM and is a bigger liability at BetMGM than Alabama.

Georgia is +350 behind Ohio State (+300) and Alabama (+180) at FanDuel with Clemson (+800), USC (+2000) and Texas A&M (+2500) in the lead pack.

WynnBet has three liabilities who were all +500000 opening odds to win the national title — Colorado, SMU and San Diego State. All three teams are currently off the board, according to WynnBet’s Jake Meister.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, the All-ACC performer who is away from the team to start the season, is the biggest Heisman Trophy liability at WynnBet.

Hartman, who could be back in the next few weeks, according to reports, opened at +20000 and is down to +3000 odds at WynnBet, where he is listed on 20.7 percent of tickets.

–Field Level Media