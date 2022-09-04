Ohio State forward Seth Towns steps away after health setbacks

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State graduate forward Seth Towns announced Sunday that he will step away from basketball and miss the 2022-23 season due to ongoing injury issues.

“After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season,” Towns wrote in a social media post.

“I share with many of you the frustration of not having been able to compete at the level I am capable of, or at least something close to it. Yet it is the immense gratitude I feel for having the chance to play at all that has carried me through for so long.”

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward has fought injuries throughout his playing career. He played two seasons at Harvard before missing the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons with injuries.

He joined Ohio State as a graduate transfer and appeared in 25 games off the bench in 2020-21, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. But he missed last season after needing offseason back surgery.

In 83 games (44 starts) between Harvard and Ohio State, Towns averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

