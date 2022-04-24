Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter to transfer

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Noah Potter has entered the transfer portal, the second Ohio State defensive lineman to do so this week.

He follows defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan, who announced his transfer status on Monday following the end of spring practice.

Potter was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2019 from Mentor, Ohio. He played his first two seasons in a reserve role and missed 2021 with a foot injury. He also underwent emergency eye surgery after being diagnosed with a torn retina last fall.

The 6-foot-6 Potter was expected to play a larger role in 2022, but defensive line is one of the deepest positions for the Buckeyes.

In the spring game on April 16, Potter made six tackles (two for loss) and had two sacks.

–Field Level Media